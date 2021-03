A CNN correspondent and two members of his crew have been arrested live on air while broadcasting from protests in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s death.

Omar Jimenez, who was covering the demonstrations that have erupted in the city, was handcuffed and taken away after telling officers the crew would go wherever they wanted them to.

A producer and a camera operator were also detained.

The camera continued rolling throughout.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

Viewers expressed shock at the scene:

Oh. My. God. CNN’s correspondent @OmarJimenez has just been arrested live on air pic.twitter.com/xCe0Y9gxa8 — Ashlee Mullany (@AshleeMullany) May 29, 2020

Wow. Police in Minneapolis just arrested @OmarJimenez live on CNN. What is going on?? Our camera crew and Omar's producer also now being arrested. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 29, 2020

Man they just arrested @OmarJimenez live on tv. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 29, 2020