Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston have the support of some ‘MasterChef’ contestants they’ve worked with in the past when their new cooking show, ‘Plate Of Origin’ premieres this Sunday.

The former ‘MasterChef’ judges will join ‘My Kitchen Rules’ judge Manu Feildel on the Channel 7 cooking show that features 10 teams preparing dishes reflecting their cultural heritage.

“I’ll definitely be watching it,” 2019 ‘MasterChef’ contestant Derek Lau told HuffPost Australia.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my old mentors back on screen, bringing back memories (good and bad) of them leaning over your bench whilst you’re cooking and debating whether or not it will work out.”

Channel 7 'Plate Of Origin' judges Matt Preston, Manu Feildel and Gary Mehigan

Derek said “judging food” is “what these guys are born to do” and “they both have characters which Australia loves”. Despite it being a new show, he predicted “they’ll be exactly the same” and won’t hold back from giving stern feedback when it’s warranted.

“They have an unapologetic nature, and if the food isn’t good they’ll tell you this and find ways to help you improve,” he said. “When the food is good, you’ll know it.”

The concept of this show draws on elements of ‘My Kitchen Rules’ and ‘MasterChef’ but strives to stand out with its strong focus on multicultural food.

Touted by Channel 7 as “the world cup of cooking”, home cooks from Cameroon, China, France, Greece, India, Italy, Lebanon, Venezuela, Vietnam and Australia will create dishes that resonate with their cultural heritage.

Channel 10 “I’ll definitely be watching it,” 2019 ‘MasterChef’ contestant Derek Lau told HuffPost Australia.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia' contestant Anushka Zargaryan with Matt Preston. She's got the 'popcorn ready' for 'Plate Of Origin'.

This aspect is particularly appealing to several ‘MasterChef’ stars, who have already picked which teams they will support.

“Can’t wait for this one! Pop corn is ready!” last year’s contestant Anushka Zargaryan wrote on Instagram underneath a post shared by Gary. “Totally looking forward for cultural cooking! French and Greeks are going to be my fav teams to start with.”

Jo Kendray from the 2018 season was equally as enthusiastic, commenting, “Love it Gary!! Cheering for my friend Dezi and team Greece”.

Tati Carlin from the 2019 season has been counting down till she sees her mentors back on screen, writing on Instagram, “I cant wait to watch it!. 5 nights to go yayyyyy”.

Gary, Matt and George Calombaris were judges on ‘MasterChef Australia’ for 11 years before Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo replaced the trio this year. Meanwhile Manu has been a ‘My Kitchen Rules’ judge alongside Pete Evans since 2010.

Watch the teaser for ‘Plate Of Origin’ below: