Pink Perfectly Roasts Donald Trump After Huge Crowds Fail To Show Up To ‘Donkey Show’ Rally

The US president’s re-election campaign was expecting to sell out the 19,000-capacity BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but there were plenty of empty seats - and that didn’t go unnoticed by the singer who has played the same venue in the past.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Pink

“I think In sold that same place out in five minutes,” Pink tweeted, adding the hashtag #donkeyshow.

I think I sold that same place out in five minutes. 😹 #donkeyshow pic.twitter.com/JNOwjIQ3hB — P!nk (@Pink) June 21, 2020

In fact, the crowd was so unexpectedly small that Trump’s campaign cancelled a speech to the “overflow” crowd outside the centre because there wasn’t enough attendees.

Trump’s campaign blamed the decision to cancel the “overflow” event on protesters.

The Tulsa event, the first Trump rally to take place in months, was held against the advice of Trump’s own coronavirus task force, which had urged White House officials to cancel the event amid fears it might spread coronavirus.

The president’s aides previously claimed that more than 1 million people wanted tickets to the main rally inside the BOK Center.

Some anti-Trump supporters registered for tickets to deliberately inflate demand...

Shout out to the k-pop stans and tik tok zoomers who mass requested #TulsaTrumpRally tickets and made them dramatically overestimate the number of people coming.



Team Trump has produced the political version of the Fyre Festival.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wDouM05QnH — Socialist Boomer (@SocialistBoomer) June 21, 2020

i have three teenagers. two of them have a pair of tix each to @realDonaldTrump’s rally in tulsa; they registered to spoof POTUS & his campaign. one of them is sitting at dinner now, laughing and saying teens around the united states fooled the man. https://t.co/akLU9o8u3f — C.J. Chivers (@cjchivers) June 21, 2020

Same here, but 2 teens. (All their friends, IRL and online, did as well.) After they registered for tix, the campaign sent them texts asking for $$. My kids' responses would make a sailor blush.



So proud. — ILikeTheNumbersWhereTheyAre JP (@pick617) June 21, 2020

Here's the millions of people who couldn't get into the arena. Two million people have disguised themselves as a fire truck.#TulsaTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/lG95LG1nDn — Martin drinks like an adult. (@BigBlackGED) June 21, 2020

I saw larger crowds fighting over #toiletpaper in the grocery aisles than at the #TulsaTrumpRally.



What happened? — Scott Huffman For Congress (@HuffmanForNC) June 21, 2020

Pink has made it clear over the years she is not a fan of Trump.