Pink Recovers From COVID-19, Announces $1 Million Donation To Health Care Funds

Grateful but frustrated singer Pink revealed Friday that she recently tested positive for the coronavirus — and finally got the all-clear just days ago.

But Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, is appalled that the test she had access to isn’t widely available — and is donating $1 million to two emergency funds to “support the health-care professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day.”

The three-time Grammy winner and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, were “showing symptoms of COVID-19” two weeks ago, she posted on Instagram Friday. “Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” Pink wrote. “My family and I were already sheltering at home, and continued to do so for the last two weeks, following the instruction of our doctor.”

A few days day ago “we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” the pop star added.

She wasn’t completely thankful, though. She called it an “absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This is serious and real,” she added.

We “must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities,” she wrote.

Pink announced that she’s now donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia. Her mom, Judy Moore, worked at the hospital for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

The singer is giving an additional $500,000 to the Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

“THANK YOU to all of our health-care professionals,” she added. “You are our heroes.”

One more thing: “Please. Stay. Home.”

Though Pink managed to keep her diagnosis hidden until Friday, she has been sharing quarantine baking sessions, gospel hymn singing sessions during bath time with Jameson, and music time with daughter Willow. She also gave herself a haircut.