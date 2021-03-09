It said it would be probing the show under its harm and offence rules.

Piers’ comments came after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during her US TV interview of how there was a time where “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

She continued: “I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. And I said that I’d never felt this way before. I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

On the following morning’s edition of GMB, Piers said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says.”

While co-host Susanna Reid shared her shock at Piers’ lack of sympathy, he continued: “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

Piers’ comments had previously been condemned by mental health charity Mind, who work with ITV on its Britain Get Talking initiative.