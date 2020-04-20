This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Pierce Brosnan Recalls Drunk Meeting With Quentin Tarantino, And It's Hollywood Gold

The James Bond actor recounted a table-pounding, martini-fueled chat with the "Pulp Fiction" director about making a James Bond movie together.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall for that one.

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan on Sunday recalled a martini-soused meeting with director Quentin Tarantino back in the day. (Fast-forward to 54:37 in the video below.)

During an online watch-along of “GoldenEye” for Esquire UK, Brosnan said Tarantino had his sights set on making a 007 movie and reached out to the actor for a chat at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Brosnan remembered that he got to the restaurant early, got agitated because Tarantino was late, and got his drink on with a few martinis.

When the “Pulp Fiction” director finally arrived after doing press rounds upstairs for “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” (2004), Brosnan said Tarantino bought another several rounds of apple martinis and the two got “fairly snockered.”

“He was pounding the table, saying ‘You are the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond with you!’ It was very close quarters in the restaurant and I say, ‘Quentin, please calm down, calm down,’” Brosnan recalled. “But you don’t tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down.”

“Anyway,” Brosnan continued, “he wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and told them, but it wasn’t meant to be. No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond.”

The former action star wonders what could have been.

“What a shame,” Brosnan said. “that would be a good one to watch.”

