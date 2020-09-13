Wildfires continue to devastate parts of the Western United States, including California and Oregon. A record 2 million acres have burned in California this year.

The blazes are destroying homes and businesses ― even entire towns ― and are making Oregon’s skies resemble Mars. Thousands are without power as utilities shut off electricity to avoid sparking more fires. Numerous firefighters have been injured and hundreds of people have been evacuated by rescue helicopters.

See images from the West Coast wildfires below.

Oregon Department of Transportation

Smoke fills the skies at the Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon, on Sept. 8.

Oregon Department of Transportation

The Golden Pioneer statue atop the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, Oregon, on Sept. 8.

JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images

Butte County firefighters watch as flames tower over their truck at the Bear fire in Oroville, California, on Sept. 9.

Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

Boats at the Shaver Lake marina sit docked as smoke hangs in the air from the Creek fire on Sept. 7 in Shaver Lake, California.

Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

An “all clear” sign sits in front of a house as the Creek fire creeps up on the Shaver Springs community off of Tollhouse Road on Sept. 8 in Auberry, California.

Oregon Department of Corrections

The Oregon Department of Corrections evacuated three Salem prisons due to threats from the Beachie Creek and Lionshead wildfires on Sept. 8.

Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

A vehicle streaks by in a long exposure as Fresno County Sheriff Deputy Jeffery Shipman stands along a highway as the Creek fire creeps closer to town on Sept. 6 in Shaver Lake, California.

Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

Burned trees are cast in silhouette by the sun near the smoldering remains of Cressman’s General Store and gas station, where the Creek fire tore through on Sept. 8 in Fresno County, California.

Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

A CalFire engine stages in the middle of the road during the Creek fire on Sept. 7 in Shaver Lake, California.

JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images

A burned Valero gas station smolders during the Creek fire in an unincorporated area of Fresno County, California, on Sept. 8.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

A firefighter watches the advancing Creek fire on Sept. 6 in Shaver Lake, California.

Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

Power lines are cast in silhouette as the Creek fire creeps up on the Shaver Springs community off of Tollhouse Road on Sept. 8 in Auberry, California.

Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

The smoldering remains of a car and a structure along Waterfall Way in the Cascadel Woods community, where the Creek fire tore through this week, on Sept. 8 in Madera County, California.

Oregon Department of Transportation