Tens of thousands of people in cities across the United States have been protesting for days following the death of George Floyd. He was a Black man who died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrators rallied in cities across the US and around the world, including London, Berlin and Toronto. The American protests have spilled into violent clashes and brutal police crackdowns. The National Guard has been deployed in Los Angeles and many cities have imposed strict curfews.

What began as peaceful demonstrations built into tense situations as seen in some of these jaw-dropping photos that have emerged over the weekend.