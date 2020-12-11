Photo Of Dishevelled Boris Johnson At EU Commission 'Sums Everything Up'

With the end of the Brexit transition period now just weeks away, many hoped Boris Johnson’s last-ditch dinner with European commissioner might finally bridge some of the huge gaps in a UK-EU trade deal.

Imagine our surprise when not even a fish supper (yes, really) was able to heal the divides, with both parties saying “very large gaps” remained in negotiations.

There also appeared to be “very large gaps” between Britain and the EU when it came to wardrobe choices, as demonstrated by this rather unfortunate photo showing a dishevelled Johnson and chief Europe adviser David Frost.

Johnson’s loose tie, shapeless suit and messy hair alongside Frost’s errant collar stood out somewhat beside an immaculately turned out Ursula von der Leyen and chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

In the absence of any real Brexit developments for what feels like the millionth day in a row, the picture dominated discussions online – with some pretty unflattering comparisons drawn.

From Worzel Gummidge to Benny Hill, Twitter users didn’t hold back:

Not sure why #BennyHill is trending tonight pic.twitter.com/TUDfeMaxe6 — Catherine Redmond (@Redmo8Catherine) December 9, 2020

The new Worzel Gummidge looks a bit shit. Well, alot shit. pic.twitter.com/ujjj4uRWwa — db (@dbrereton) December 9, 2020

Torvill & Dean meet The Chuckle Brothers https://t.co/Ky7GAKYYG2 — Ian Freshwater (@TheAquaFresca) December 10, 2020

“How can someone this powerful and wealthy dress like a poorly stuffed scarecrow who’s been pulled through a gorse bush?” wrote one Twitter user.

How can someone this powerful and wealthy dress like a poorly stuffed scarecrow who's been pulled through a gorse bush? It's embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/RqQA3wlWeO — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 9, 2020

Others also commented on Johnson’s suit, with one person remarking the picture was “not a good ad for British tailoring”.

Not a good ad for British tailoring. https://t.co/MVA2IY6GXb — dan barker (@danbarker) December 10, 2020

To borrow one of Johnson’s own catchphrases, another remarked: “We’re world-beating at dressing badly”.

Others were, well, a little more succinct in their opinions.

Just about sums everything up. https://t.co/ij8wnrGCuZ — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) December 9, 2020

The absolute state of this. pic.twitter.com/RbIBTSngXo — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) December 9, 2020

Which side looks like they’ve got their s*** together? pic.twitter.com/6UqLrb9NB1 — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 9, 2020

good to see Boris Johnson preparing us all psychologically for Brexit by looking like he crawled out of a skip pic.twitter.com/uf4SXKzA7Q — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, talks on a post-Brexit trade deal are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday unless the European Union drops some of its key demands, the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, has said.

Raab told the BBC on Thursday that, while he could not rule out a further extension in the talks process, it is important to have “finality”.

He said: “I think it’s unlikely but I can’t categorically exclude it.”

The Cabinet minister added that there has not been “enough pragmatism and flexibility on the EU side” and called for “substantial movement” from the bloc in order to seal a deal before the weekend is out.