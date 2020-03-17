Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been discharged from hospital after contracting COVID-19.

In a Twitter post shared on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Dutton said he was back in his Queensland home and “feeling much better”.

“I’ve been discharged from hospital and am at home self-isolating with my dog Ralph. Thank you for all the kind messages, I’m feeling much better,” he wrote.

I've been discharged from hospital and am at home self-isolating with my dog Ralph. Thank you for all the kind messages, I'm feeling much better. pic.twitter.com/00D6ZORHBs — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) March 17, 2020

Last Friday Dutton revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat,” he wrote, noting how he was now in quarantine at a hospital, per state policy.

“I feel fine and will provide an update in due course,” he added.

His diagnosis was confirmed just days after meeting with US presidential adviser Ivanka Trump in Washington DC, and being photographed next to her.

It’s unclear how Dutton contracted the virus. Meanwhile, Queensland Liberal National Party senator Susan McDonald has also tested positive to coronavirus.

The politician said in a statement she had a sore throat and mild temperature on Friday, a few hours after Dutton confirmed his diagnosis. Her office confirmed the two politicians had not recently crossed paths.

COVID-19 has now infected more than 130,000 people around the world, killing more than 4,000.