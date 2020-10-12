Pete Davidson Bashes J.K. Rowling's Transphobia On 'Weekend Update'

“What’s wrong with her?” Davidson asked on Saturday’s “Weekend Update.” She “creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves, and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox?”

He added: “I got a Harry Potter tattoo years ago because I’m not psychic. I didn’t know J.K. Rowling was going to go all Mel Gibson on us.”

Pete 🤝 Dobby pic.twitter.com/uK2C2lWWBT — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2020

Davidson also accused Rowling of anti-Semitism because the banks in her books are all run by “little giant-nosed Jew goblins — and I can say that because, as you can see, I’m half-goblin.”

Rowling has come under heavy criticism for her remarks cruelly dismissing the trans community, and condemning the “contagion” of transitioning.

