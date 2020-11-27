President Donald Trump sat at a small desk to baselessly rant about election fraud on Thanksgiving and Twitter users had a field day with the furniture.
Trump flipped out at a reporter, whined about the media and refused to say if he’ll attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration while taking questions from the press after a video chat with service members on Thursday.
Photographs from Trump’s presser soon became a meme as Twitter users joked the president had been moved to the kids’ table for Thanksgiving.
Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what's good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you'll be invited to sit at the big boy's table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020
The Resolute Desk Total Landscaping https://t.co/JNlcrPR6gL— Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) November 27, 2020
3/ LMAO — he knows. #TinyDesk https://t.co/SsGqOH35aB pic.twitter.com/sy5BdPx7K5— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) November 27, 2020
