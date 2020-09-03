Twitter users said they felt all kinds of weird after U.S. President Donald Trump used emoji in a post on Wednesday.

Trump used what appeared to be the winking face and the worried face emoji in this tweet attacking Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden and boasting about the rising stock market:

The Dow Jones Industrial just closed above 29,000! You are so lucky to have me as your President😉With Joe Hiden’ it would crash😧 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

“Has the president ever tweeted a wink emoji before? This feels so weird,” tweeted CBS White House reporter Kathryn Watson.

Joked another user: “Pretty sure Trump learning how to use emojis was the last foretold sign of the end of the world?”

Critics pointed out that the stock market is not the economy and suggested Trump had not written the post himself.

Has the president ever tweeted a wink emoji before? This feels so weird https://t.co/MPrURisfky — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 2, 2020

How long before he only uses emojis?🤔 https://t.co/025azbbLDx pic.twitter.com/GpaqPBmLRE — Colleen Boykin (@ColleenBoykin1) September 3, 2020

Oh no he discovered emojis https://t.co/NNPipaPPe4 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 2, 2020

Oh my fuck... he figured out how to do emojis. https://t.co/jrth9Jk3J6 — TradeTheTrader (@TradeTraders) September 2, 2020

The president sends a winking face followed by a sad face in his latest message about the economy. https://t.co/BZTUZgmUwh — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 2, 2020

Oh fuck, it's discovered emojis. https://t.co/JSqqpQsvz3 — Person in the Dark Shadows Shelly (@TexHellCat) September 2, 2020

Uh oh. The President has discovered emojis. https://t.co/xI4EIs7t3A — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) September 2, 2020

emojis are no longer cool https://t.co/5gGLFWiA8J — Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) September 2, 2020

pretty sure Trump learning how to use emojis was the last foretold sign of the end of the world? https://t.co/NyboIB8Mok — Luke (@LukeVurens) September 3, 2020

And now, we enter the emoji era https://t.co/H9B8Eag3o0 — Daniel Van Boom (@dvanboom) September 3, 2020

Trump is now officially the apex boomer replete with weirdly spaced emojis which make little sense https://t.co/QVYeTACOt0 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 2, 2020

Two months to go and he's upping his game with emojis... https://t.co/r4xTZmhRwt — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) September 2, 2020

When 74-year-old Twitter obsessives discover how to use emojis. https://t.co/guQrIJePCf — Jason Marc-Gasol (@markusoff) September 2, 2020

TRUMP HAS FOUND THE EMOJI BUTTON https://t.co/xNqXlCoGiw — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) September 2, 2020