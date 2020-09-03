Twitter users said they felt all kinds of weird after U.S. President Donald Trump used emoji in a post on Wednesday.
Trump used what appeared to be the winking face and the worried face emoji in this tweet attacking Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden and boasting about the rising stock market:
“Has the president ever tweeted a wink emoji before? This feels so weird,” tweeted CBS White House reporter Kathryn Watson.
Joked another user: “Pretty sure Trump learning how to use emojis was the last foretold sign of the end of the world?”
Critics pointed out that the stock market is not the economy and suggested Trump had not written the post himself.