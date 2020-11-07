US Election Results And Live Updates: Joe Biden Says He Has A 'Mandate For Action'

What’s happening in the remaining states?

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes)

Biden overtook Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon – a promising sign for the Democrats who are now anticipating victory in the election.

The most recent update from AP states that Biden is currently leading by more than 28,000 votes, out of more than 6.5m ballots cast.

But there are still tens-of-thousands of votes to be counted, meaning it’s too soon to call the race definitively. Biden currently has an edge of around 0.43%, and state law dictates that a recount must be held if the margin between the two candidates is less than 0.5%.

While Biden has said publicly that he’s confident he will win the presidency, it could take days for that result to be issued definitively – though some major news networks could call the result earlier if his margin continues to increase.

Nevada (6 electoral votes)

Biden’s lead in Nevada has also increased to 22,657 vote lead Friday evening – a roughly 1.79 percentage point edge over Trump.

There is still a considerably long way to go before all the votes will be counted in Nevada, with around 87% of votes counted. Many of those still to be processed are ballots postmarked on election day and are likely to be in Biden’s favour.

Officials have said an update on the count will be released on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona (11 electoral votes)

The Associated Press and Fox News both projected a victory for Biden on election night, but no other network has since.

Although the gap has narrowed during continued vote-tallying, Biden still leads by about 39,000 votes.

Georgia (16 electoral votes)

Biden took the lead over Trump early Friday morning by more than 4,000 votes, with votes still left to be counted.

The state will be headed to a recount, Georgia’s secretary of state said Friday.

North Carolina (15 electoral votes)

Trump leads by more than 75,000 votes, with an estimated 95% of votes counted.

He appears to be in a strong position to win the state.