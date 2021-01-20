Vice President Mike Pence bid farewell to his supporters in a message on Twitter on Tuesday, his final full day in office. But there was something missing from the text and images he shared: any reference to President Donald Trump:

Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Vice President these past four years, it has been the greatest honor of my life. On behalf of our Wonderful Second Lady, Karen Pence, and our entire Family, Thank You and God Bless America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/chbcBfvmB9 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 19, 2021

Earlier this month, Trump leaned on Pence to overturn the election results, but it’s a power the vice president does not have.

“You can either go down in history as a patriot or you can go down in history as a pussy,” Trump taunted the vice president, per The New York Times.

Pence refused and when the president’s supporters attacked the Capitol during the certification of the election results on January 6, some of them chanted “Hang Mike Pence!”

The Washington Post reported that the mob came “perilously close” to reaching the vice president.

Trump did not call Pence during the attack and waited hours before releasing a half-hearted statement that urged supporters to stop the assault on democracy.

The two reportedly did not speak for days.

Republican Senator Jim Inhofe said Pence was livid over the events.

“I’ve known Mike Pence forever,” Inhofe told Tulsa World. “I’ve never seen Pence as angry as he was today.”

Given that history, people certainly noticed the omission from Pence’s farewell message:

