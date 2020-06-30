This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Paul Walker And Vin Diesel's Kids Hang Out. The Feels Come Fast & Furious.

The late Walker's daughter, Meadow, shared a fun selfie and wrote, "family, forever."

The bond between Vin Diesel and late co-star Paul Walker continues to thrive far beyond their “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Walker’s 21-year-old daughter Meadow posted a photo Monday with Diesel’s children, Hania, 12, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, 5.

Pauline was named after Walker, and if that isn’t enough to give you a lump in your throat, Meadow Walker’s photo will:

“Family, forever,” she wrote.

In November Diesel wished Meadow a happy 21st birthday, writing, “I have always been proud of you. ... Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”

Walker died in a high-speed car crash at age 40 on Nov. 30, 2013. Meadow was 15 at the time. Walker and Diesel acted together in five of the “Fast & Furious” movies.

In a September post marking what would have been Walker’s 46th birthday, Diesel noted that Meadow has her father’s heart.

“It’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place,” Diesel wrote to his long-gone friend and co-star.

