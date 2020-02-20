Kid Actor From ‘Parasite’ Totally Loses It Watching His Oscars Win From Home

Jung Hyeon-jun may only be 10 years old, but he is already fulfilling his life’s purpose.

The “Parasite” actor was too young to go to the Oscars earlier this month to witness the film’s historic Best Picture win, but his family captured his reaction as he watched the ceremony at home. Jung played Park Da-song in the South Korean film.

“I thought it would be awesome to get it, and we actually won the award!” Jung told the Associated Press on the day of the win. “So I am wondering if I am in heaven. I think I was born to receive an Oscar.”

In the heartwarming video, an overwhelmed Jung is seen screaming and jumping up and down during the moment “Parasite” claimed the coveted title.

PARASITE PARTY: 10-year-old #Parasite #기생충 star Jung Hyeon-jun might have been too young to go to the #Oscars – but he still enjoyed the excitement of the best picture win. #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/sbn71fJ44z — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 18, 2020

“Parasite” was Jung’s first feature film, having got his start in South Korean television series “You Are Too Much,” Through the Waves,” and “Vagabond” prior to his break into movies.