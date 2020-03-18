This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Stunning Supercut Exposes Fox News' Dangerous Hypocrisy On Coronavirus

The conservative TV network's hosts have suddenly changed their tune.

Many of the personalities on Fox News spent more than a month minimising the coronavirus outbreak and accusing the rest of the media of overhyping the threat to make President Donald Trump look bad.

Now, the network is finally taking the spread of the infection seriously.

A Washington Post video, above, shows how quickly the network’s hosts have changed their tune, from downplaying the risk and blaming Democrats for using the virus to attack Trump to warning viewers of the dangers.

