Janelle Monáe Lights Up 2020 Oscars Red Carpet In Draped Hood With Endless Sparkle

Janelle Monáe dazzled the 2020 Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

The “Dirty Computer” singer donned a sparkly custom Ralph Lauren gown that featured a draped hood reminiscent of iconic signature looks often worn by Jamaican model and singer Grace Jones.

Monáe complimented the show-stopping look with a matching choker and a red lip.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Janelle Monáe stops to pose on the red carpet as she attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Monáe showed the detail of her custom Ralph Lauren gown on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Monáe is slated to give a special performance during the awards show. The singer teased the performance earlier this week on Instagram, writing “LIIIIIVVVVVVE !!” adding a shout out to her hometown, “Kansas City Born and raised !!!”