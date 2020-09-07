One Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Biggest Press Sagas Is Coming To An End

The repayment comes on the heels of the couple inking a massive deal with Netflix, which will see them producing features, documentaries, scripted series and more. The Sussexes, who now live in Montecito, California, plan to return to their UK home when possible, as COVID-19 travel guidelines permit.

The Sussexes originally lived together at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, near the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, prior to moving to Frogmore Cottage before the birth of their first child, Archie. The cottage is near Windsor Castle, where the couple got married.