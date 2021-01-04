Olivia Wilde Spotted Holding Hands With Harry Styles After Jason Sudeikis Split

After a chaos-laden year in the lives of celebrities, 2021 is clearly intent on keeping that same energy.

Months after publicly splitting with Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde reportedly has moved on with Harry Styles. The “Booksmart” director and the musician have been dating for a “few weeks” after meeting on the set of Wilde’s new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” according to People.

Wilde, 36, and Styles, 26, were spotted holding hands at the wedding of Styles’ manager, Jeffrey Azoff, over the weekend. Photos obtained by Page Six show the two stars both wearing masks and walking hand in hand. Wilde is wearing a floor-length floral gown and pink headband, while Styles has opted for a vintage-style all-black suit.

“They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding,” an unnamed source told People. “They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks.”

Only 16 guests were invited to the wedding, which had precautions in place for COVID-19, per TMZ. Styles served as the officiant for the ceremony and brought Wilde as his date, according to the outlet.

The pair later seemingly returned to Los Angeles together, as they were photographed arriving at Styles’ home with luggage.

Wilde and Sudeikis, who share two children ― son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4 ― reportedly went their separate ways at the beginning of 2020, ending their engagement after nine years together. They’ve seemingly committed to being friendly exes since the split, and were photographed sharing a long embrace in December.

Wilde said she did a “little victory dance” when Styles officially came on board for her new film, which sees the musician flex his acting chops alongside co-stars Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll.

“To me, he’s very modern,” Wilde told Vogue late last year. “I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world. I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.”