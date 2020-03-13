OK, Something Is Definitely Going On Between Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas

Ben Affleck’s recent and very public redemption tour has seemingly led him into the arms of a new woman: Ana de Armas.

The two actors, who became close while filming the upcoming thriller “Deep Water” last year in New Orleans, are rumoured to be dating after they were spotted vacationing together in the “Knives Out” star’s home country of Cuba.

After an unnamed source confirmed to People earlier this week that the pair were indeed an item, photos of them on a romantic beachside stroll have the rest of the internet convinced that their romance is officially a go.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, walking side by side in Costa Rica on Tuesday, with the “Way Back” actor placing his arm around her waist at one point as he seemingly leans in for a kiss.

Clearly prepping for his next role of Instagram boyfriend, Affleck even stopped to take photos of de Armas before they continued to walk barefoot on the sand.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Ben Affleck visits the Jess Cagle Show on March 3 in Los Angeles.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Ana de Armas attends the Saint Laurent show on Feb. 25 in Paris.

The PDA-heavy display arrives after the duo had Havana, Cuba, buzzing about their potential romance, as they stopped to take pictures with fans while dining out and shopping.

“Ben and Ana had a great time in Havana,” an unnamed source told People.

“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places,” the source continued. “Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly. He was approached by fans multiple times and happily posed for pictures. They visited several restaurants and enjoyed Cuban cuisine.”

📸 • Ana hoje (5) no restaurante "La Corte del Principe" em Cuba com Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/33uP8aIa3U — Ana de Armas Brasil (@dearmasbr) March 5, 2020

📸 • cubagossip via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/qkyMzzVsDJ — Ana de Armas Brasil (@dearmasbr) March 6, 2020

While neither de Armas nor Affleck has publicly acknowledged the rumors, that hasn’t stopped onlookers from noting their particularly affectionate behavior in recent weeks.

One fan spotted them kissing at a Costa Rica airport, presumably before they hit the beach.

“I’m sitting on the floor of the domestic Costa Rica terminal I see a couple come through a very small security making out like arms draped,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. “As soon as I saw him I knew it was Ben.”

A bystander also claimed to see them grabbing dinner together back in January while filming “Deep Water,” tweeting that Affleck was “right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night.”

The Oscar-winning director has recently boasted about his Spanish skills, joking about how his eldest daughter, Violet, is studying the language and keeping him on his toes.

“She’s always been a very good student, and she’s been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her,” Affleck recently said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “Now, all of a sudden, she’s gotten into the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes and she’s getting better.”

Affleck shares Violet, 14, as well as children Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.