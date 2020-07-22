Obama Hits Trump In Biden Campaign Video: 'Those Words Didn't Come Out Of Our Mouths'

Former US President Barack Obama fired off one of his most direct criticisms of President Donald Trump yet in a new video for Joe Biden’s campaign.

The video ― a teaser for a longer conversation between Obama and Biden set for release later this week ― refers to Trump’s comment earlier this year that he’s not responsible for his administration’s failure to secure adequate testing and supplies for the coronavirus earlier in the outbreaks.

“I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump said in March when asked about the shortage of tests.

“Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying ’it’s not my responsibility, I take no responsibility,’” Biden said in the clip. “I mean literally. Literally.”

Obama agreed.

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths when we were in office,” he said.

Biden said Trump has no sense of what people are going through during the pandemic and resulting economic collapse.

“He just can’t relate in any way,” Biden said.

Obama replied by praising Biden’s ability to relate to others as a reason he was chosen to be vice president and was effective at the job: