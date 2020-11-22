NSW-Victoria Border Opens After Being Closed For Four Months

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia has moved a step closer to normal life, opening the border between NSW and Victoria after four months.
The border opened at 12:01am on Monday, meaning people are allowed to travel freely between the states without needing to quarantine.
Victoria, which for months fought the pandemic and where 90% of Australia’s 907 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded, relaxed its mask rules on Sunday, saying they are not required outside, and allowed larger public gatherings.
The state has had no new infections for 23 days, a victory that came after a 111-day lockdown that kept people at home and most businesses shut.
New South Wales reported no new community cases on Sunday for a 15th straight day.
South Australia, which last week became the epicentre of the country’s infections, reported no new community cases and lifted a drastic lockdown earlier than planned, with the state premier saying swift action had avoided disaster.
The number of active cases in the state stood at 37 after an outbreak linked to a returned traveller from Britain forced 4,500 people to quarantine.
“We have avoided a catastrophic situation in our state by following the unequivocal health advice,” Premier Steven Marshall told a news briefing.
There were 12 new cases reported across Australia among travellers in hotel quarantine. The country, which closed its external borders early, limits international arrivals and requires a two-week hotel quarantine for arriving travellers.
With just over 27,800 cases, Australia has done better than most other developed nations in combating COVID-19, thanks to its aggressive response. On Sunday, there were an estimated 88 cases active throughout the country.
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.