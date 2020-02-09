Over the weekend parts of Sydney were in danger of potential life-threatening flash flooding as rain kept bucketing down for a third day in a row in downpours not seen since 1998.

Rainfall in some parts of the state approached half the annual average, but the falls were welcomed after the state saw its driest year on record in 2019, at 55% below average.

Sydney has seen 90.6mm of rain since 9am this morning and just recorded 110km/h gust at Fort Denison. Another band of intense rain and strong winds is forecast to move into the Southern Shire in the next 30mins. Warnings: https://t.co/mSIx4e9XzZ @NSWSES pic.twitter.com/b9gEeOxe8O — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 9, 2020

The state’s Bureau of Meteorology said there was potential for heavy “rainfall and life-threatening flash-flooding,” and coast erosion, although little danger of river flooding as water levels have been low due to a persistent drought.

NSW Floods was trending on Twitter on Sunday night with people in disbelief that the flash floods the bushfires crisis

@sunriseon7 @TheTodayShow Crazy views from our place, one minute severe drought and heavy water restrictions to this within 24hours. This water front came up within 5-10 minutes... Clearly no warning with Mum in her pj’s 😅. #NSWFloods #nswrain pic.twitter.com/cogGLfLHWO — Abbie Northey-Daskey (@__abbieruth) February 9, 2020

From fire to water. Grass fire at this spot few weeks ago, now flood at Eastern Creek on Garfield Road West. #NSWFloods #SydneyStorm #sydneyweather #ClimateChange #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/3CFJUxWjnm — Chandrika C. Hasan (@Chanvjvl) February 9, 2020

What a weekend in Sydney. Extreme flash flooding and super windy. Hot one minute, floods the next. Crazy. — Use Caution (@UseCautionMusic) February 9, 2020

In Queensland, meteorologists also warned of flash and riverine flooding on Sunday, following heavy falls overnight.

Meanwhile severe bushfires burned through parts of Western Australia on Sunday, with other areas of the state dealing with the aftermath of powerful cyclone Damien, while the east coast was facing potential life-threatening flash flooding.

After months of destructive bushfires that have razed millions of hectares of land, Australia has copped more wild weather that has alternately brought heavy downpours, hail storms, gusty winds and hot and dry air.

#CoogeeBeach the morning after the night of #NSWFloods. Some trees, poles, fences down behind the toilet block, sand & bits of trees everywhere. Coogee rabbit was happily munching behind its rails, & coffee still available, so life continues. pic.twitter.com/5VjsPXpIgj — anmari (@anmarired) February 9, 2020

This was me standing in the middle of my street in Narrabri, NSW Saturday 8th February 4pm. This built up within minutes, we had no warning at all. My house was to the left of me, water at our stairs and climbing. @TheTodayShow @sunriseon7 #NSWFloods #nswrain @BOM_NSW @BOM_au pic.twitter.com/pYmYLye2Pi — Abbie Northey-Daskey (@__abbieruth) February 9, 2020

Wentworth Falls this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vTqrLLZN1R — Blue Mountains (@katoomba_gal) February 9, 2020

first nswfires now nswfloods .. we're never gonna get a break — . (@97JENNlE) February 9, 2020

About a dozen fires were burning in Western Australia (WA) on Sunday, with severe fire danger expected in several districts, according to fire services and the state’s Bureau ofMeteorology.

“Very hot over the Eucla (in WA) with a fresh and gusty southerly change extending from the west during the morning and afternoon,” the Bureau of Meteorology said on its website.

Daytime temperatures in the Eucla district were forecast at up to 42 Celsius.

The state’s upper parts were battling on Sunday the aftermath of tropical cyclone Damien that made a landfall on Saturday afternoon, bringing winds of up to 200 kilometres per hour.

No immediate damages were reported and the cyclone was expected to weaken as it moved inland, but winds were seen to blow at more than 100 kilometres per hour.