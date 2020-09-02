NSW Reports Jump In Coronavirus Cases But Says New Year Show Must Go On

James D. Morgan via Getty Images A woman wears a face mask as she walks near Luna Park beside the Harbour

New South Wales reported the biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections in two weeks on Wednesday but said there were no plans to cancel the New Year fireworks show over Sydney Harbour, as new cases nationally also ticked up.

NSW reported 17 new cases, the biggest one-day jump since August 12, while nationally the count rose to 109 cases from 85 a day earlier.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state was pushing ahead with plans to host large events such as the New Years Eve fireworks over Sydney Harbour.

“We should be hosting events we’ve hosted before but it will be different,” Berejiklian told reporters.

“I think for a lot of people the fireworks represent hope.”

Hanna Lassen via Getty Images Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during the midnight display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Victoria remained the hardest-hit region with 90 cases, although this was well down from its daily peak of more than 700 in early August at the height of a second wave of infections.

Melbourne is in its fifth week of a six-week lockdown with authorities scheduled to detail on Sunday a timetable for easing curbs.

Though strict restrictions have helped to contain the spread of the virus, they have wreaked havoc on the economy with official data on Wednesday showing Australia had entered its first recession in three decades.

Australia has detected nearly 26,000 infections since the pandemic began. The national death tally rose to 663 after Victoria reported six deaths in the last 24 hours.