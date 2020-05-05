Nicolas Cage In Talks To Play Joe Exotic In Scripted TV Series

Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage is reportedly in talks to play Joe Exotic, the convicted animal trainer made famous in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” in a scripted TV series about his life.

Variety first reported that Cage would star in the series, which is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS and is based on a Texas Monthly article titled “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad.

The eight-episode series would mark Cage’s first regular television role. It centers around Exotic, real name Joe Schreibvogel, as he fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity.

The new series isn’t the only scripted “Tiger King” show in the works.

In November, Variety announced that Kate McKinnon would be playing big cat rights activist Carole Baskin in another proposed series.