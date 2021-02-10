Nick Kyrgios Shares Thoughts On Getting Stuck In Elevator With Donald Trump

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios went along for the ride when asked what it would be like getting stuck in an elevator with Donald Trump.

The 25-year-old was the first guest of the year on TV personality Andy Lee’s famous ‘Guess Whom?’ miniseries, where Andy and tennis stars competing in the Australian Open play their own celebrity-heads-style game.

Andy had to guess the celebrity on Nick’s card, which was Donald Trump. Once they began the game, a series of questions got the pair talking about the prospects of being in an elevator with the former US president.

Instagram/andytomlee Nick Kyrgios talks about what it would be like to get stuck in an elevator with former US President Donald Trump.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta President Donald Trump leaves the White House on January 20.

“Would I hate to be stuck in an elevator with that person?” Andy asked, to which Nick replied, “No”.

“OK, so I’d like to be in an elevator with that person,” the TV presenter thought out loud.

Nick then clarified, “Oh, I don’t know if you’d like to be. It would be one of your favourite experiences of your life”.

It looks like the sports star misjudged Andy’s taste in elevator companions, because he immediately crossed out Trump as a guess, saying, “Umm, well, I wouldn’t want to be in there with Donald Trump”.

Instagram/andytomlee Nick Kyrgios was a guest on TV personality Andy Lee’s ‘Guess Whom?’ miniseries.

Instagram/andytomlee Andy had to guess Donald Trump from Nick's selection.

When Nick eventually revealed Trump’s face was on his card, Andy giggled in disbelief.

“You want to be stuck in an elevator with Donald Trump?” he asked.

“I said it would be a crazy experience,” Nick said with a laugh.

Nick made headlines in 2017 when he wore a “Fuck Donald Trump” T-shirt at a press conference in Sydney.

The T-shirt featured Trump’s face with devil horns added. When asked about the clothing, Nick told media at the time, “It’s pretty explanatory”.

The tennis star will compete against France’s Ugo Umbert for a Round 2 match on Wednesday night at the Australian Open.