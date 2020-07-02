Coronavirus-Stricken Actor Nick Cordero May Need A Double Lung Transplant

Broadway actor Nick Cordero lost his right leg to COVID-19, and a lot more has to happen before he can get back to where he was physically.

His wife, actor Amanda Kloots, told “CBS This Morning” on Thursday that while Cordero no longer has the coronavirus and is no longer in a coma, the long-term prognosis suggests that he might eventually need a double lung transplant.

“We think that that is most likely the possibility,” Kloots said. “A 99% chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live. … That is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate for that.”

Broadway star Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He's still critically ill, even though he's now COVID negative & no longer in a coma.@GayleKing spoke with Amanda Kloots about her husband's condition & why she's holding onto hope. pic.twitter.com/r1yhBuKpua — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 2, 2020

Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his performance in “Bullets Over Broadway,” contracted the coronavirus in early April. His right leg had to be removed a couple of weeks later due to issues related to clotting.

He was put in a medically induced coma on April 1 but was taken off it about seven weeks later.

Kloots didn’t see her husband for 79 days during the ordeal.

Although she is seeing him daily now, Kloots admitted she’s had to adjust her behavior.