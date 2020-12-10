CNN anchor Kate Bolduan declared “facts first” with her outfit on Thursday, prompting plenty of conversations on social media.

Bolduan was widely celebrated on Twitter after her sweater embroidered with the words “facts first” appeared prominently during the network’s morning broadcast.

I am here for @KateBolduan sweater today.. pic.twitter.com/cuVrj3RmVn — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) December 10, 2020

HuffPost confirmed that the sweater is a custom order from Lingua Franca, a brand based in New York City.

Lingua Franca told HuffPost that “this sweater was [part] of a corporate order from CNN.”

It is now available to order on the line’s website, where its product description reads:

“Facts are facts.

They aren’t colored by emotion or bias.

They are indisputable.

There is no alternative to a fact.

Facts explain things.

What they are, how they happened.

Facts are not interpretations.

Once facts are established, opinions can be formed.

And while opinions matter, they don’t change facts.

We stand with our friends at CNN who start with the facts first.”

Other customisable hand-embroidered sweaters retail on the site for $400 and are 100% cashmere.

“Facts First” has been a CNN marketing tagline since 2017. The phrase was created in an effort to combat the rhetoric used by President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called CNN “fake news” over the years.

CNN Worldwide Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust said in a 2017 interview that the network was prompted to proclaim “facts first” because “there’s a conversation happening around journalism and media and the First Amendment.”