ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Jersey Democratic Representative Bill Pascrell has filed a complaint with New York’s attorney disciplinary officials, calling for the disbarment of Rudy Giuliani for “fraud” and “deceit” in his actions attempting to overturn the presidential election without any justification.

“Mr Giuliani has participated in the filing of a series of absurd lawsuits seeking to overturn the will of the voters ... and has caused irreversible damage to the public trust in the fair administration of our elections,” Pascrell wrote Friday to the Grievance Committee for three New York Judicial Districts.

He accused Giuliani, who is leading Donald Trump’s attack on the results of the presidential election, of “clearly” violating the state’s Rules of Professional Misconduct that prohibit “dishonesty, fraud, deceit” and “misrepresentations.”

He “should face the severest sanction your body can mete out: revocation of his law license,” Pascrell added.

New York also prohibits attorneys from filing frivolous lawsuits.

Here is a copy of my complaint to the New York State judicial conduct body calling for Rudy Giuliani’s law license to be stripped. Similar letters were sent to four other states against Trump lawyers. pic.twitter.com/NkwfmYVOnM — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@PascrellforNJ) November 20, 2020

Pascrell filed similar complaints in New York and other states against 22 other lawyers involved in the Trump assault on the vote.

“The pattern of behavior by these individuals to effectuate Mr. Trump’s sinister arson is a danger not just to our legal system but is also unprecedented in our national life,” he wrote in those complaints.

Though the president and Giuliani have cried fraud, they have yet to reveal any evidence and have repeatedly failed in court in bids to throw out votes.

A federal judge Saturday jettisoned the latest case in Pennsylvania with a brutal takedown of its multiple flaws. The court was “presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations” that weren’t tied to the complaint nor supported by evidence, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann wrote.

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth-most-populated state. Our people, laws and institutions demand more,” Brann ruled.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request from HuffPost to comment.