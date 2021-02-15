Australian Tabloid Releases Unfortunate 'It's Over' Cover As Meghan And Harry Announce Second Baby

Australian magazine New Idea hit newsstands on Monday with the cover line ‘It’s all over’ accompanying a ripped image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their wedding day.

A few hours later the Sussexes announced they were expecting their second child, followed by the release of a black and white image showing Meghan’s bump - posted by photographer Misan Harriman.

Some readers have called out New Idea’s cover on social media for eluding that the pair’s relationship was seemingly “over”.

Inside the mag, the cover story wasn’t about the couple’s relationship but about apparent demands that Meghan and Harry should give up their royal titles and patronages “once and for all”.

The magazine hasn’t yet posted its cover on social media but shared Misan’s black and white pic on Instagram with some followers commenting on the contrasting storylines.

One follower wrote: “Yet this weeks front cover is harry and Megan have split, heres a new idea stop printing fake news for selling.”

Another added: “Little bit of a departure from the headline on your latest cover.”

Twitter users also pounced on the timing of the cover story:

New Idea is really wishing they had gone to press a day later pic.twitter.com/UKpSqE5OoX — kim (@jasminetea) February 14, 2021

The curse of having sources who are no better than your auntie's neighbours butcher. That's New Idea. #NoIdea — Mr Ives (@real_MrIves) February 14, 2021

and "New Idea" is now going to be renamed "NO IDEA"!!!! pic.twitter.com/bEMXZjAJRh — Omega Man (@davidcgrey) February 14, 2021

Proving New Idea magazine still has NO IDEA! Thanks for the laugh! 😂



Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pregnant: New Idea wrongly reports 'split'

https://t.co/T6rzpYTxWT — Julie Geissler (@geissler_julie) February 14, 2021

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Sunday UK time (overnight for Australia) that baby Archie is going to have a sibling.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Soon after the news was formally announced, the couple’s longtime friend Harriman tweeted a family snap that they’d taken on an iPad.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” she wrote. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

As reported by HuffPost US, this will be the second child for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

Shortly after Meghan and Harry announced they would be stepping back from the royal family in January 2020, the couple relocated to California, where they are closer to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

HuffPost has reached out to New Idea for comment.