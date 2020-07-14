'Bye Don Jr': New Attack Ad Turns Trump Son's Words Against The President

A new attack ad from the progressive PAC MeidasTouch hits President Donald Trump close to home.

It takes the words of Donald Trump Jr as he attacks former Vice President Joe Biden and turns them against the president:

In a statement released with the video, MeidasTouch said:

“The Trump children, propped up in this regime by the bizarre and shameless nepotism seen in banana republic dictatorships, represents the blend of incompetence, entitlement and cringeworthy hypocrisy that has propelled America into disaster we are now in under Trump.”

The video caused #ByeDonJr to trend on Twitter overnight, much like a previous video against Ivanka Trump ― a daughter of and adviser to the president ― caused #ByeIvanka to go viral.