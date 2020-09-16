Netflix’s ‘Away’ Has One Detail Making Twitter Users Hilariously Jealous

There is one thing in Netflix’s new space-focused drama ‘Away’ that fans are finding astronomically hard to ignore.

The show, which is based on an Esquire article by Chris Jones (who was part of the ‘Away’ writers room), centers on astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank), the captain of an international, NASA-supported mission to Mars.

Diyah Pera/Netflix Hilary Swank as Emma Green in “Away.”

Set in the near future, the series splits the action between the Atlas, the ship carrying Green and her crew to the red planet, and the people they left behind on Earth. There are several scenes in the first few episodes in which Green calls and video chats with her husband, Matt (Josh Charles), and their teenage daughter, Lexi (Talitha Bateman), from a ship ... in outer space ... headed to Mars.

And the quality of these calls is perfect — no hiccups, no lost connections, not even a screen freezing on someone’s very awkward facial expression.

Despite the amount of research the show did to create a sense of realism — including consultation with former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino — many people on Twitter couldn’t believe how great the cell reception was on the Atlas. Fans sounded off online to express their disbelief and, let’s be real, jealousy.

The phone reception between Earth and a spaceship is amazing. @netflix #AwayNetflix — Emkay (@Emkay7) September 5, 2020

How can @HilarySwank have better quality phone conversations on the way to Mars with her family... than I can have on the 405 freeway driving to work? 🤦🏻‍♂️ I’m trying to keep watching #AwayNetflix — Eugene M. Lee™️ (@euge_lee) September 5, 2020

Me: *steps into kitchen, call drops*



Hilary Swank: *Facetimes from the moon* — Carly (@nuclearcarly) September 9, 2020

I also just started watching #AwayNetflix I assume they all have 6G because they are constantly casually dialing earth from their iPhones while on a spaceship speeding to Mars? I can’t get that kind of reception a block from my home. — danmeis (@Meisarch) September 8, 2020

Watching #AwayNetflix and the cell reception from space to earth seems amazing! Who is NASA’s cellphone provider? — Midwest Gal (@MeanMusings) September 7, 2020

Watching this lil show, #AwayNetflix, and they are having livestream conversations from Earth to the moon and I'm like, how they got WiFi up in space but these school kids can't even get a working hotspot? — rev. rabble rouser (@MiaShellyMac) September 8, 2020

UPDATE: she must be getting closer to Mars cause episode 4 she had a call drop. — Margaux (@MargauxSusi) September 13, 2020

Hey @netflix, just wondering what kind of cell plan Hillary Swank has on #Away?

Like she's all half way to Mars and getting all her calls, and I can't even get a text back?#jilted #AwayNetflix #spacephonecall — The Gay Agenda YYC (@thegayagendayyc) September 7, 2020

And although some other Twitter users had their theories as to why the calls had such great reception ...

Considering I’ve tweeted several times about the poor STEM depictions in #AwayNetflix there is one thing I have to defend. People criticising the ‘cellphone reception’ should realise that they’re not making direct calls from the Earth to the ship. The calls are routed via NASA. — Ian McClellan (@ianmac67_SE) September 10, 2020

Well it takes place in the future. — DJ.✗Ὀ ♣️ (@The1Deejayy) September 8, 2020

... The actual reason is still unclear.