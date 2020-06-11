Netflix has yanked four of Chris Lilley’s shows from its library including “Summer Heights High”, “Jonah From Tonga” and “Angry Boys” amid blackface backlash.

The shows see Lilley in dark make-up playing characters including Tongan schoolboy Jonah, Black rapper S.mouse and Asian characters.

His most recent comedy series, the Netflix original Lunatics, is still available to stream, despite controversy over one of the characters, Jana Melhoopen-Jonks.

Lilley has been accused of using blackface for the role – but a producer for the show has insisted that the character is “not a woman of colour”.

Rapper Briggs has been calling Lilley out on his use of blackface for years and now wants Netflix to find more First Nations content.

What @NetflixANZ can do is fund more Indigenous content & creators and put it front and center. Enough with reactionary responses. Removing content doesn’t empower the next gen, make something that does. Put your money up. — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) June 11, 2020

Chris Lilley the goose; real quiet right now. — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) June 2, 2020

Last week, the streaming service took down “Little Britain” and “Come Fly With Me”, with the UK’s BBC iPlayer and BritBox following suit in recent days.

It’s now been revealed that Netflix has removed a number of other shows from its catalogue worldwide. “The Mighty Boosh” has been pulled as the Spirit of Jazz character was a white actor wearing blackface.

“The League Of Gentlemen” – in which Reece Shearsmith uses blackface make-up to play the character Papa Lazarou – has been pulled in the UK, a week before its intended expiry date of June 19.

BBC The League Of Gentlemen

Canadian series “The Drunk And On Drugs Happy Funtime Hour”, which features two characters in blackface as well as an Asian character portrayed by a white actor, has also been pulled.

Netflix provided no further comment when contacted by HuffPost.

'The Drunk and on Drugs Happy Funtime Hour' has been removed from Netflix UK after about 22 months. #TooLate — NewOnNetflixUK -fan- (@NewOnNetflixUK) June 10, 2020

While the BBC followed suit when it came to the removal of “Little Britain”, “The League Of Gentlemen” and many of Chris Lilley’s shows are still available to watch on BBC iPlayer at the time of writing.

A BBC rep told Metro: “The change only affects Little Britain. There’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review.”