Neil Young doesn’t usually like US President Donald Trump playing his music at campaign rallies.

The rock icon has called Trump out over the issue on multiple previous occasions, most recently on Friday when three of Young’s songs were used during the president’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore.

But Young revealed in an open letter published on his website Monday that he does have one song that Trump can use.

It’s an updated version of his 2006 song “Lookin’ For A Leader” that now takes swipes at the current president and endorses presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Young performed the song for his online concert series, filmed by his wife, “Kill Bill” star Daryl Hannah.

“I believe it would be an interesting addition to your next rally,” Young wrote of the song. He sarcastically added that he won’t sue Trump over the unauthorized use of the tracks so Trump can focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.