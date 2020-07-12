Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Co-Star Heather Morris Wants To Organise Search Team To Find Her

“Glee” star Heather Morris is offering to “help in any way” in the ongoing search to find Naya Rivera, who disappeared five days ago during a lake trip with her young son.

Morris contacted the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office amid the ongoing recovery efforts to locate Rivera, who authorities said is presumed dead after a “tragic accident.”

“My name is Heather Morris. I’m Naya’s close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” Morris wrote on Twitter Saturday in response to a tweet from authorities about the search operation “winding down” for the night.