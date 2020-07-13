Getty Images Australian actor Dean Geyer has shared memories about his former 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera.

After ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera’s body was found this week in California, her former Australian co-star Dean Geyer has shared his thoughts and memories about the actor.

The 33-year-old went missing last Wednesday after renting a boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who was discovered alone in the boat. It took nearly a week for investigators to find Rivera’s body, which they discovered Monday morning.

As news broke that the actor’s body was found, Geyer told HuffPost Australia he is “extremely saddened” the world has lost someone who had “such a positive impact” on many.

“Naya was an extremely talented performer who I got the pleasure of working with,” Geyer told HuffPost Australia.

“The only thing that rivaled her acting abilities was her incredible voice.

“I am extremely saddened to hear that we have lost someone who had such a positive impact on so many people’s lives through her art. May the holy spirit comfort her family during this incredibly painful time.”

In response to the massive effort to recover Rivera’s body, people on social media had been pressuring the actor’s former ‘Glee’ co-stars to make public statements.

Amber Riley tweeted on Sunday night, defending her prior silence on the matter: “Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family.”

She added that “no one owes anyone online a performance of grief” and that the situation is “very real and devastating”.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A sign warns of safety hazards as members of the Ventura County Sheriff's Underwater Search and Rescue Team search Thursday for former 'Glee' actor Naya Rivera in Lake Piru, in Southern California.

“Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now,” Riley said.

Kevin McHale later quote-tweeted Riley’s message, adding that he “cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling”.

“I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media. ♥️,” he wrote.

