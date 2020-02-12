NASA Explains Physics To Everyone Freaking Out About Twitter's Broomstick Challenge

NASA wants everyone to know that “basic physics” ― not some mythical fluctuation in gravity ― is the reason a broomstick can stand upright on its own.

The government space agency shared a video of NASA astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble answering the trending Twitter #BroomstickChallenge on Tuesday ― a day after what was purported to be the only day of the year the feat could be accomplished.

“Did you do the Broomstick Challenge yesterday?” asks Noble in the video. “Well, turns out you can do it again today.”

“It’s just physics,” responds Drew.

🧹 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenge, showing that basic physics works every day of the year — not just February 10th. pic.twitter.com/4TTbI3mvzd — NASA (@NASA) February 11, 2020

In case you missed the #BroomstickChallenge hype, it began on Monday when someone shared a video on Twitter claiming NASA had said that February 10 was the only day of the year when a broom could stand up on its own “because of the gravitational pull.”

The video then shows the tweeter standing a broom upright on the floor, where it remains even after the person removes her hands.

Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt — mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

The tweet garnered thousands of responses as others around the globe rushed to grab their brooms and try the trick for themselves.

we had to go test it... pic.twitter.com/DNtkOlLRGd — Dyantá D. Harris (@dyantaatnaydh) February 10, 2020

She just made me mad😂😂😂😂 Twitter this better not work tomorrow 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5tfo91BwSE — THRILLA🅿️ (@YaBoiThrilla) February 10, 2020

However, there’s no evidence that NASA had ever said anything about broomsticks, February 10 and gravitational pull until the challenge went viral.

That’s when NASA pointed out that brooms can stand up on their own any day of the year. A household broom’s center of gravity is low and the bristles often are wide enough to act as a base to support the handle.

NASA Earth’s account also tweeted about the challenge in response to NASA’s master account, explaining that “there’s no special gravity that only affects brooms.”

There’s no special gravity that only affects brooms, but the Moon’s gravity creates tides on Earth. Thanks, @NASAMoon! #BroomstickChallenge 🌑🌊🌊🌊 https://t.co/5XryZ4SfmH — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) February 11, 2020

As a CNN video from 2012 explains, the broom myth is a variation of an old wives’ tale that eggs can balance on their ends only on the vernal and autumnal equinoxes. Like brooms, eggs can always do that.