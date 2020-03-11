Naomi Campbell Is Taking Absolutely No Chances When It Comes To Coronavirus

Anyone who’s been following Naomi Campbell on social media will know she’s particularly enthusiastic about cleanliness while travelling.

Last year, the supermodel made headlines when she shared a video of her “airport routine”, which included donning latex gloves, cleaning every surface in front of her with Dettol wipes and, finally, sporting a face mask as she finally settled into her seat.

And if you thought that seemed a little OTT, just wait until you see how she’s upped her game following the coronavirus outbreak.

She may be known as one of the most well-dressed women in the world, but on Tuesday, Naomi made a very different kind of fashion statement, sharing a photo of herself in a full decontamination suit, complete with plastic goggles and a surgical mask.

“Safety first,” she wrote on Instagram, and to prove she wasn’t joking around, this was then followed by additional photos of her in the airport and on board a plane.

And you thought you deserved a gold star for managing to go 20 minutes without touching your face...

Naomi also teased that a “full video” was set to be posted on her YouTube channel, so we can see how the world famous model really handles flying internationally amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Her posts got the seal of approval from many other key figures in the fashion community, including fellow supermodel Linda Evanglista (who appears to have helped her with the ensemble) and Marc Jacobs, who wrote: “Next level safety. I’d expect nothing less from you my dear… that’s my sister #chosenfamilyvalues”