Here Are The Musicians Streaming Concerts Online Amid Global Pandemic

The music community is coming out in droves to help make people feel better during the coronavirus pandemic, taking to Instagram to perform live while people isolate and quarantine.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide and has caused leaders to enact bans on public gatherings. Due to the disease being highly contagious, health officials have stressed that social distancing is key to stopping the spread and saving lives.

In response to that, stars including John Legend, Pink, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Keith Urban, Rob Thomas and more have been performing livestreams of their music to entertain people at home.

Legend announced his performance would go live on Tuesday afternoon.

Pink offered an emotional rendition of “To Make You Feel My Love.”

Keith Urban, alongside his band, gave fans a 30-minute set.

Chris Martin also played a 30-minute set at his home during an Instagram Live, interacting with fans throughout and playing hits like “When I Ruled the World.”