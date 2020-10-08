‘Mr. Vice President, I’m Speaking’: Kamala Harris Shuts Down Mike Pence’s Interruptions

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

US Vice President Mike Pence seemed ready to take a page out of President Donald Trump’s book when he interrupted Senator Kamala Harris during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate.

It didn’t go so well for him.

Harris fired back, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking” ― a moment that quickly took off on social media.

Pence tried it again a little later in the debate... but with even less success:

The first presidential debate last week, between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, was marked by frequent interruptions, mostly from the president.

In one segment, Trump interrupted Biden 10 times in less than three minutes, according to The Washington Post.