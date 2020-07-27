This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Politics

Monica Lewinsky Wins The Internet With Best 'I Have A Joke' Tweet

The former White House intern took the crown during the trending "I have a joke" competition on Twitter.
Monica Lewinsky, pictured here in February 2020.&nbsp;
Monica Lewinsky, pictured here in February 2020. 

The jury’s pretty much in that Monica Lewinsky just won the “I have a joke” competition now trending on Twitter — and it concerns her relationship as a White House intern with former President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment for perjury.

The informal Twitter contest begins “I have a joke but ...” The humour comes in the explanation of why the joke won’t be revealed as in: “I have a prune joke, but it’s kind of dated.” Or “I have an astronomy joke, but might be over your head.” Or “I have a Star Wars joke, but it’s kinda forced.”

Lewinsky was particularly taken with the quip: “I have a Charles Mansion joke, and it kills.” She fired back: “I have an intern joke and it .. oh, nevermind.”

The Twitterverse was smitten. Even the never-Trump Republican Lincoln Project responded.

Suggest a correction
TwitterWhite HouseMonica Lewinsky
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.