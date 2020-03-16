Beloved 'Modern Family' Bulldog Dies Days After Filming Final Episode

Beatrice the French bulldog, best known for playing Stella on the hit TV series “Modern Family,” has reportedly died just days after the show’s final episode wrapped.

The dog succumbed last week to unknown causes. She was approximately 10 years old, The Blast reported.

On the show, Stella was the beloved pet of Ed O’Neill’s character, family patriarch Jay Pritchett. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the show, honored the pup:

Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much 😭 https://t.co/kYzkl1m3ye pic.twitter.com/aGZZWH695g — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 15, 2020

“He brings Beatrice treats like popcorn and always looks out for her,” Guin Solomon was quoted as saying. “We’ll be doing scenes in the backyard by the pool and in between takes he’ll say, ‘Would you please get Beatrice an umbrella, she’s in the sun!’”

Beatrice was actually the second dog to portray Stella. A pooch named Brigitte played Stella for seasons two and three, with Beatrice taking over starting in the fourth season, TMZ reported in 2012.

Beatrice’s other credits include “Workaholics,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “The Kominsky Method.” She also appeared in commercials for Dunkin’, Chase Bank, Del Monte and Hot Wheels.