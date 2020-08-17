Mitch Tambo Vows To Help Indigenous Communities As UNICEF Ambassador

First Nations musician Mitch Tambo has been announced as an ambassador for UNICEF, a role in which he will be raising awareness about child rights and issues affecting children across Australia and beyond.

The proud Gamilaraay man, who has previously worked as a youth social worker before his 2019 appearance on ‘Australia’s Got Talent’, said he’s particularly passionate about lending his voice to issues affecting Indigenous Australian children.

“When the opportunity arose for me to become an ambassador for UNICEF, what excited me the most aside from the fact that they are across 190 different countries, is that they are committed to creating and collaborating on programs and ways to make a positive impact across Aboriginal communities within our own backyard,” Mitch told HuffPost Australia.

Chris Hyde via Getty Images Mitch Tambo poses during a media call for Eurovision - Australia Decides at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 07, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia.

“Although I have a passion and love for all people and want to head abroad to help those in need, it’s also very important to me that first and foremost I’m contributing to making a difference in my own backyard. So, to have this opportunity with UNICEF to collaborate and be a part of the team is really exciting to me.”

As a qualified youth social worker, Mitch has worked in hospitals, foster care and “with those entering the juvenile justice and incarceration systems” across rural and metropolitan areas of Australia.

“We’re thrilled to have Mitch on board and thank him for using his platforms to advocate for child rights and progress,” said Tony Stuart, UNICEF Australia CEO.

“Mitch’s passion for cultural awareness, inclusive education and mental health support is fantastic and we look forward to working on campaigns with him that help to give every child a fair chance.”

Mitch made headlines last year when he performed a rendition of John Farnham’s ‘You’re The Voice’ in his traditional language on ‘Australia’s Got Talent’.

In a recent interview with HuffPost Australia, he said it’s “incredible to be in this position, to be able to sing in my language and celebrate my identity and belonging”.

He said it’s an opportunity to recognise “my ancestors who have been here since the beginning of creation spoke this language”.