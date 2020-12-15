Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Tuesday publicly congratulated President-elect Joe Biden after weeks of refusing to recognize his presidential win.

“Our country has officially a president-elect and a vice-president elect,” he said.

McConnell’s acknowledgement in a speech on the Senate floor follows the Electoral College making Biden’s win official on Monday.

BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell: "The Electoral College has spoken ... Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden." pic.twitter.com/lsAdel7rgd — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 15, 2020

“Our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20. The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell said, while recognizing Biden’s decadeslong work in the U.S. Senate.

“I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Sen. Kamala Harris,” McConnell continued. “Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride in that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”

McConnell was one of several Senate Republicans who had refused to acknowledge Biden’s win.