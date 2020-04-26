Miley Cyrus gave a poignant, haunting performance of Pink Floyd’s 1975 classic “Wish You Were Here” on “Saturday Night Live’s” second “at-home” episode amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
She sang next to an open fire pit, accompanied by guitarist and songwriter Andrew Watt, who recently recovered from COVID-19 and talked about his horrifying experience on social media. Watt, 29, said he felt like he was “hit by a bus” and developed pneumonia, but was repeatedly denied a test for coronavirus until he was ultimately diagnosed.
The mood and the music were an apt tribute to the toll and the isolation of these lockdown times:
Did they get you to trade
Your heroes for ghosts?
... Did you exchange
A walk on part in the war
For a lead role in a cage?
How I wish, how I wish you were here
We’re just two lost souls
Swimming in a fish bowl
Year after year
Running over the same old ground
And how we found
The same old fears.
Wish you were here
