Miley Cyrus Says She Lied To Liam Hemsworth For Nearly 10 Years About Losing Her Virginity

"So then ― when I was like 24 ― I had to say that I lied when I was 16," the "Midnight Sky" singer said.

Call her candid.

Miley Cyrus stopped by Barstool Sports’ ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast with host Alexandra Cooper to talk about, well, pretty much everything related to sex, romance and relationships.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer revealed that two of the first people she ever hooked up with were girls, though she says she first went “all the way” at 16 with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. She also told him a bit of a complicated lie that came back around nearly 10 years later.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude [until] I was 16,” she revealed, clarifying that it wasn’t with her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas, but with Hemsworth. “But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.”

Though the singer didn’t actually tell Hemsworth he was her first. In order to not seem like “a loser,” Cyrus pretended she’d lost her virginity to someone else.

“I couldn’t think of anyone so I just made somebody up that I knew but we’d never actually had sex before,” she said. “[Hemsworth’s] friend ended up marrying him, so then he was like, ‘Now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with.’ So then ― when I was like 24 ― I had to say that I lied when I was 16.”

Cyrus said that “it was a lie that I held on to” for nearly 10 years.

But before she dated Jonas or Hemsworth, Cyrus said she “was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys.”

“I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it ― so I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me,” she said of her first ever sexual hookups that went “past first base.”

“The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl — two of them,” she said.

Cyrus and Hemsworth separated in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage, though the two had been on and off since 2010.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told People at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

The statement added that they “still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus attend the 16th annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala on Jan. 26, 2019, in Culver City.
Cyrus moved on with reality star Kaitlynn Carter and then later began dating Australian singer Cody Simpson. Page Six reported Thursday that Simpson and the entertainer ended their relationship after 10 months together.

Hemsworth also started dating and has been linked to both Australian actor Maddison Brown and model Gabriella Brooks.

