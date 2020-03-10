Getty Miley cancels bushfire gig amid coronavirus fears.

Miley Cyrus has pulled out of a Melbourne bushfire relief concert three days before she was scheduled to headline.

The 27-year-old singer cited coronavirus fears as the reason for withdrawing from the event and said she is following advice from “international government authorities.”

The singer was meant to perform at the ‘World Tour Bushfire Relief’ show in Melbourne on March 13, with special guests The Veronicas, Lil Nas X and DJ Seb Fontaine also billed to perform throughout the night.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew,” Miley said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

“I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.”

Proceeds from the concert will go to two Australian not-for-profit organisations working to restore wildlife and forests, and help rebuild communities affected by the blazing fires that began last September.

While the event is taking place alongside the Formula 1 ® Rolex Australian Grand Prix, it’s a separately ticketed show to the car racing event.

Australia now has 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus with most cases (54 as of Tuesday afternoon) in New South Wales.

There were 12 cases in Victoria on Tuesday.

Lester Cohen via Getty Images Russell Brand has also recently canned a gig in Australia. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

British comedian and actor Russell Brand cancelled his Perth show on Monday over coronavirus concerns.

The 44-year-old informed his fans that the gig at the Perth Concert Hall would not go ahead, as a previous audience member at the venue is now confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

We have to SADLY CANCEL TONIGHT'S SHOW IN #PERTH because there has been a CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you. My apologies, I hope I see you soon. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 9, 2020

Paul Kane via Getty Images General views of the Perth Concert Hall are seen following the cancelled Russell Brand show on March 09, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

He then clarified with a link to an ABC News article, that stated the person in question was a woman who recently returned from Cuba. A test returned a positive result on Saturday night, before which she had visited several venues including the Perth Concert Hall for a West Australian Symphony Orchestra performance.

Katy Perry’s ex-husband Russell still has another Australian show scheduled in Adelaide on Wednesday, before he heads to New Zealand for Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch events.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Madonna is also among celebrities who have cancelled shows in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

She cancelled the last two stops of her latest tour in France after the country said it was banning events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Several musicians have cancelled or postponed concerts — most of them outside of the United States — because of the spreading virus, including Queen, Ciara, BTS, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Green Day and more. The South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, has been cancelled and the Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami has been postponed.