Miley Cyrus Brings Back Her Wrecking Ball For 2020 VMAs, Rides Giant Disco Ball

The "Midnight Sky" singer delivered a jaw-dropping performance that was reminiscent of her famous 2013 music video.

No, it’s not 2013: Miley Cyrus actually came into the 2020 VMAs like a wrecking ball.

The singer performed her latest single, “Midnight Sky,” for the very first time at Sunday’s awards show. The exuberant and colourful performance incorporated a massive disco ball that was reminiscent of her 2013 music video for “Wrecking Ball.”

Few can forget Cyrus in a white tank top and underwear, swinging from a wrecking ball in the video and singing: “I came in like a wrecking ball / I never hit so hard in love / All I wanted was to break your walls / All you ever did was wreck me.”

That video celebrated its seventh anniversary this week, which Cyrus acknowledged on social media by saying it simultaneously “feels like a lifetime ago... but somehow only yesterday.”

Cyrus has performed at the VMAs several times, and even hosted in 2015.

